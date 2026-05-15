Maharashtra: Deputy Collector suspended over ties to arrested Godman Kharat

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has suspended a deputy collector for his alleged links with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in the first such crackdown on officials after the case rocked the state earlier this year.

The action was taken against Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil, posted with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai, on Thursday, May 14.

Preliminary probe suggests he has links with Kharat, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

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Kharat was arrested in March this year after a woman accused him of rape, with a subsequent probe pointing to alleged financial irregularities involving ‘benami’ bank accounts as well as dubious land dealings.

“So he, prima facie, appears to be guilty. I have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil. Till the probe is over, we have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil,” Bawankule said.

In March, the Maharashtra government repatriated Bhande-Patil to his parent department.