Maharashtra: Deputy Collector suspended over ties to arrested Godman Kharat

The action was taken against Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil, posted with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai, on Thursday, May 14.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 8:36 am IST
Abhijit Bhande- Patil
Abhijit Bhande- Patil

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has suspended a deputy collector for his alleged links with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in the first such crackdown on officials after the case rocked the state earlier this year.

The action was taken against Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil, posted with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai, on Thursday, May 14.

Preliminary probe suggests he has links with Kharat, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

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Kharat was arrested in March this year after a woman accused him of rape, with a subsequent probe pointing to alleged financial irregularities involving ‘benami’ bank accounts as well as dubious land dealings.

“So he, prima facie, appears to be guilty. I have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil. Till the probe is over, we have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil,” Bawankule said.

In March, the Maharashtra government repatriated Bhande-Patil to his parent department.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 8:36 am IST

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