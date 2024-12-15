Maharashtra: Man enters mosque during azaan, harasses muezzin

CCTV footage of the incident shows the saffron-clad man entering the mosque, pushing and shoving muezzin to stop the azaan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 15th December 2024 6:46 pm IST
Man storms mosque during azaan in Maharashtra, harasses muezzin
A saffron clad man seen arguing with worshippers in a mosque in Maharashtra (Screengrab)

A far-right Hindutva man barged into a mosque and disrupted the azaan at the local mosque in Maharashtra’s Prakasha village. He aggressively confronted worshipers inside the mosque, demanding they turn off the loudspeaker.

A muezzin (prayer caller) who refused to comply with the demands faced harassment from the group members inside the mosque.

Also Read
Hindutva mob vandalises mosque in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media that shows the saffron-clad individual entering the mosque, pushing and shoving muezzin (prayer caller) to stop the azaan.

Amid the alteration, other worshippers are seen intervening, attempting to defuse the situation. They escorted the muezzin back and talked to the saffron-clad man, urging him to leave peacefully.

The suspect, identified as a local from the area, was reportedly conducting a program nearby when he entered the mosque upon hearing the azaan. The incident has elicited widespread outrage and concerns about the rising intolerance in the region.

Also Read
Maha: Hindutva outfits harass vegetable vendors, accuse them of being Bangladeshi

Following the public outcry, Nandurbar superintendent of police (SP) Shravan Datt stated they were aware of the incident and that necessary action would be initiated if a complaint is filed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 15th December 2024 6:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button