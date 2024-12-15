Maharashtra: Man enters mosque during azaan, harasses muezzin

A far-right Hindutva man barged into a mosque and disrupted the azaan at the local mosque in Maharashtra’s Prakasha village. He aggressively confronted worshipers inside the mosque, demanding they turn off the loudspeaker.

A muezzin (prayer caller) who refused to comply with the demands faced harassment from the group members inside the mosque.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media that shows the saffron-clad individual entering the mosque, pushing and shoving muezzin (prayer caller) to stop the azaan.

Amid the alteration, other worshippers are seen intervening, attempting to defuse the situation. They escorted the muezzin back and talked to the saffron-clad man, urging him to leave peacefully.

The suspect, identified as a local from the area, was reportedly conducting a program nearby when he entered the mosque upon hearing the azaan. The incident has elicited widespread outrage and concerns about the rising intolerance in the region.

Following the public outcry, Nandurbar superintendent of police (SP) Shravan Datt stated they were aware of the incident and that necessary action would be initiated if a complaint is filed.