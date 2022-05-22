Maharashtra: Mentally challenged man kills father in Palgarh

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2022 10:01 am IST
Palghar: A 40-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly killed his father here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at a field in Mokhada taluka of Palghar where the 70-year-old victim, Pandu Savji Molve, worked, the official from the police control room said.

The exact reason behind the killing was not known.

When the victim’s wife reached the field with food, the accused, Kashinath, snatched an axe from his father’s hand and allegedly attacked the latter with it. The victim died on the spot, the official said.

