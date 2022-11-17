Video: Minor jumps off auto rickshaw to escape sexual harassment in Maha

The girl jumped and fell on the concrete busy road and sustained severe head injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 17th November 2022 3:37 pm IST
A 17-year-old girl falls off a speeding autorickshaw to escape sexual harassment. (Screengrab)

A 17-year-old girl jumped off a speeding autorickshaw to escape sexual harassment in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and has since gone viral on Twitter on Wednesday.

The girl jumped and fell on the concrete busy road and sustained severe head injuries. Luckily, passersby came forward to help her. She is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The incident took place on November 13 when the teenager boarded the auto at around 12 pm after attending her tuition class. The driver, Syed Akbar Hameed, tried to engage the girl in a conversation. At first, he asked her simple questions but later, allegedly made sexual remarks, as quoted by Mirror Now. Frightened, she decided to jump off the vehicle.

A case was registered at Aurangabad’s Kranti Chowk Police Station under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). As per the latest reports, Hameed has been arrested.

