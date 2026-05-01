Maharashtra: Minority communities protest against atrocities, hate speech

Participants gathered to express concern over alleged incidents of injustice, atrocities, mob lynching, and hate speech.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 5:56 pm IST
Minority community protest
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Beed: Minority communities held a protest in Maharashtra’s Beed city on Friday, May 1, where they cited alleged incidents of atrocities against their members and demanded a law for their protection.

The protest, held on the Maharashtra Foundation Day, was organised by the Minority Protection Sangharsh Committee outside the district collector’s office.

The agitation received a huge response from members of the Muslim community.

Subhan Bakery

Participants gathered to express concern over alleged incidents of injustice, atrocities, mob lynching, hate speech, and irresponsible statements reportedly made by certain leaders holding constitutional positions against minority communities.

The organisers said such incidents have created widespread concern in the state as well as the country among minorities, including Muslims, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Jews.

The committee also called for the enactment of a special Minority Protection Law, similar to the safeguards provided under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to ensure safety and constitutional protection for minority communities, particularly Muslims.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 5:56 pm IST

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