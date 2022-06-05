Maharashtra: Nashik villagers fetch muddy water due to acute water crisis

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th June 2022 1:23 pm IST
A man tries to fill his utensil with muddy water due to heavy water crisis in Nashik villages (Screengrab: ANI)

Nashik: Amid the scorching summer, a village in Nashik is facing a severe water crisis. With the onset of summer, the water crisis has been reported from different parts of the country, including Maharashtra.

In the Chichlekhaire village in Igatpuri, Nashik, women travel arduous three km-long treks to fetch water. People in the village are forced to fetch muddy water by going down into a deep well, where the water level has plummeted below the base of the well.

“It has been a month, there is no water in our village. We fetch water from far away places. A man goes down deep into a well that is almost dry and left with muddy water at the base. We demand from the government to provide us potable water,” a Nashik villager Chhaya Shende told ANI.

“The women of our village have to walk three km every day to fetch water. We do not have water in our village. It has become very difficult for us to even feed cattle. We demand from the government to resolve the water crisis as soon as possible,” said another villager Kashinath Shende.

It is not just Chichlekhaire but several other villages in Nashik facing acute water shortages. Rohile village in Nashik is facing a water shortage and the women have put their lives at stake to fetch drinking water, as they step into the well to fetch water.

