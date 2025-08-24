Maharashtra native dies of electrocution in Trimulgherry, 9th case this week

Hyderabad: One person suffered a fatal electrocution while two others were severely injured in Hyderabad’s Trimulgherry area, ninth reported case in the city so far.

The incident occurred at the Lothkunta area on August 22. But a CCTV footage of the incident has emerged now and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to a senior police officer, the deceased, Lucky Gaikwad from Maharashtra, Santosh and one more were removing a temporary shed used for a marriage that happened a week ago.

The video shows Gaikwad and Santosh adjusting a metal structure and then collapsing to the ground all of a sudden. While Gaikwad died, Santosh and the other person received severe injuries. Their condition is said to be stable.

Authorities have urged citizens to take necessary safety measures, especially during events involving temporary electrical connections, to prevent injuries or loss of life.

This is the ninth reported case of death due to electrocution in Hyderabad this week. An electrician received a fatal shock while making preparations for Independence Day at Lemon Ridge Hotel in Jeedimetla August 15. Two days later, five people died during a Janmashtami procession in Uppal and on August 18, two people passed away while transporting a Ganesh idol on Bandlaguda road.

Following the deaths, the Telangana High Court came down heavily on the government and civic authorities. “Who will take responsibility for people’s lives? The Centre? The state government? The GHMC? Or the service providers? How can each one say it’s not their responsibility? Everyone is responsible for the Ramantapur incident. Show some concern for human lives. Six people have died, without people, what use are cables and internet?” the bench asked.