Maharashtra: NCP mocks publicity around CM Shinde’s Ayodhya visit

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday slammed the “publicity” around the Ayodhya visit of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and also ridiculed relentless media updates on the latter’s programme there.

Shinde will be proceeding to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh by helicopter on Sunday after arriving in Lucknow later in the evening on Saturday.

Shinde will offer prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple and the Ram temple, see the ongoing construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, perform evening ‘aarti’ on the banks of the Saryu river, meet seers, address a press conference and then return to Mumbai, as per the CM’s aides.

“When I offer prayers anywhere, I do not create such publicity. The CM is visiting there to seek blessings. There is no need for such updates as he has arrived, he is at the airport, his flight has taken off etc,” Pawar told reporters.

Pawar, a former deputy chief minister of the state, said there are pressing issues related to unemployment, crime, and farmers’ distress that require more attention.

Speaking on bypolls to the Pune Lok Sabha seat following the death of BJP’s Girish Bapat, the NCP leader said his party will spell out its role after the Election Commission announces the schedule.