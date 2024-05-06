Maharashtra police book Telangana MLA Raja Singh for hate speech

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh has been once again booked for delivering hate speech against minorities by the Maharashtra police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was booked on Monday, May 7, for delivering an inflammatory speech at the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally organized by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Solapur the previous day.

The BJP leader was booked along with Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane under Sections 153A (creating enmity between two different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and others of the Indian Penal Code.

Poster of the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally

Speaking on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Raja Singh appealed to the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde not to seek votes from Muslims but instead from those who ‘protect Gaumata‘.

He discouraged the gathering from buying halal-certified products and sought implementation of the bulldozer culture in the state. “Land Jihad, Love Jihad or cow slaughter… we will see who dares to defy us,” Raja Singh said.

The rally began at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and concluded at Kanna Chowk where Raja Singh delivered his speech. You can watch the video here.

This is from #Solapur, #Maharashtra.#BJP legislator #TRajaSingh delivers dangerous speech condoning violence against #Muslims at an event seeking support for BJP Lok Sabha candidate #RamVithalSatpute.



He used anti-Muslim slurs, targeted Rohingya refugees and promoted various… pic.twitter.com/mhOBqkgHiq — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 6, 2024

On April 22, Telangana’s Sultan Bazaar police registered a case against Raja Singh for playing songs on loudspeaker during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra and for holding a rally without permission on April 17 (Ram Navami). The case was booked against Raja Singh following a complaint lodged by a police sub-inspector who was on duty at the Hanuman Vyamshala and who witnessed the incident.