Maharashtra police rescues woman with US passport tied to tree with chains

A 50-year-old woman with a United States (US) passport and an Aadhaar card was rescued after she was found tied to a tree with chains in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

According to police, the woman has been identified as Lalita Kayi from her Aadhaar card details. She holds a Tamil Nadu address.

On July 27, a local shepherd heard her cries for help and immediately alerted the police. Police said she may have been chained for 48 hours.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a Goa hospital.

“We have found that the woman, who appears to have been born in the US, had also resided in Goa for some time. We are trying to find out whom she was in touch with in the past few months,” an officer was quoted by the Indian Express.

The woman’s visa was found to be expired. Police said she may have been living in India for the last 10 years.

“She is not in a condition to talk or give a statement due to her deteriorating health. She also has psychiatric problems. She is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Goa,” the police officer said.

Police found a handbag with a note stating, “my former husband”. The police are looking for the man, who hails from Tamil Nadu and has left for the southern state.