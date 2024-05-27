Anger mounts as Maharashtra stops water from Rajapur dam to Karnataka

Belagavi: Anger has erupted at the border as the Maharashtra government has halted the natural flow of water from the Rajapur barrage into Karnataka. This move comes after the barrage reached its full capacity due to three to four days of rain in Maharashtra.

In recent days, an additional 2,500 cusecs of water have been flowing into the Krishna River from the Rajapur barrage. However, on Sunday, the Maharashtra government intervened by installing a gate on the barrage, effectively stopping the water from entering Karnataka. The Karnataka government has yet to issue a statement explaining the halt.

To ensure the stoppage, the Maharashtra government has stationed personnel from both the Irrigation Department and the Police Department at the site. This measure has led to frustration among the residents of the Krishna River basin in Karnataka, who had been relying on the water for drinking purposes. With the flow now blocked, there is a growing concern that the water level in the Krishna River will drop significantly, exacerbating the already dire water scarcity.

Ashoka Chandragi, President of the District Kannada Organizations Action Committee, has voiced strong demands for the Karnataka government to take immediate action. He urged the state government to issue a stern warning to Maharashtra to block the excess water that naturally flows into Karnataka from the Rajapur barrage.

“The Maharashtra government has closed all the gates of the Rajapur barrage. If the dam fills up, Maharashtra will be directly responsible for any flood situation in our state due to the release of excess water during the rainy season,” Chandragi stated. He emphasized the need for this critical issue to be brought to the attention of the Maharashtra government to prevent potential flooding and ensure the equitable distribution of water resources.

The halt in water flow has not only sparked a political dispute but also raised urgent concerns about the welfare of the border communities dependent on this vital water source. The situation demands swift and decisive intervention from the Karnataka government to safeguard the interests and well-being of its residents.