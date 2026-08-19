Mahatma family with us is a certificate of our patriotism: Dipke

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hitting back at certain sections for labelling agitators as anti-nationals, anarchists, and violent, CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday, August 19, said members of Mahatma Gandhi’s family are standing with us, which is the biggest certificate of our patriotism.

He was speaking to reporters after Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi called on him at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

It is a matter of pride that the family of Mahatma Gandhi is standing with us. During the agitation, we were called anti-nationals, anarchists and violent people. But Tushar Gandhi is standing with us today, which is the biggest certificate that we are peace lovers, non-violent and patriots. I hope those who made allegations against us have got a reply today,” Dipke said.

He alleged that the ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi has been trying to eliminate his thoughts for many years.

“But Gandhiji’s ideology is the soul of this country. Our agitation succeeded because we walked on the path of Mahatma Gandhi. We have shown that his thoughts can never die. Earlier, we were compared with Nepal and Bangladesh. But as I said earlier, when the world learns from Gandhiji, there is no need to look anywhere else,” he added.

Tushar Gandhi said the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is not the real success of the youth agitation, but the true achievement was that the government was forced to answer, which it never did in the last 12 years.

Am a supporter, says Tushar Gandhi

”I join every fight that is for rights. I will also participate here, but this fight is of Gen Z, and I can play a role as a supporter,” he added.

According to Tushar Gandhi, Generation Alpha has also started raising questions about their rights, which is a successful fallout of the CJP’s agitation.

”The movement launched by the CJP is getting support from Maharashtra. Gen Alpha here is also asking questions about their problems. This is the biggest success of CJP that someone is raising questions,” he added.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that no life was lost during students’ protests over the NEET paper leaks, but many were killed in police firing during Congress governments.

Reacting to his remarks, Tushar Gandhi accused Rijiju of lying.

”It is obvious that Kiren Rijiju is speaking this because he is a government representative. We should applaud the youth for their patience. If Kiren Rijiju wants to tell us that the police did not commit violence (during the stir), then he is telling a lie,” he added.