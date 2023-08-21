Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Karnataka village

The statue was installed in the main junction of the village 18 years ago.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st August 2023 1:33 pm IST
Shivamogga: Unidentified miscreants have vandalised a Mahatma Gandhi statue in a village in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Holehonnuru village and the police believe that the vandalisation must have taken place on Sunday night,

As part of its ongoing probe into the incident, the police have already started recording statements.

As of now, there has been no arrests.

Additional details are awaited.

