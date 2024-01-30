Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals constitute the ‘soul of Bharat’, says TN Guv

Chief Minister M K Stalin said today was the day when the 'ideology opposed to pluralism killed' Gandhi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 30th January 2024 3:11 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi (Image/ANI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, saying his ideals, including non-violence, constitute the soul of the country.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Chief Minister M K Stalin said today was the day when the “ideology opposed to pluralism killed” Gandhi.

“Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future,” Ravi was quoted as saying on the official TN Raj Bhavan handle on ‘X’ micro-blogging site.

MS Education Academy

The governor also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi here, along with state ministers PK Sekar Babu and M P Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R Priya and others.

CM Stalin, currently touring Spain on an official visit, said, “Today is the day when an ideology opposed to pluralism in the country killed Gandhi, who desired truth, peace and communal harmony.”

Also Read
Mahatma Gandhi’s message on peace and non-violence will guide everyone: AP governor

“That anti-human mob could only take away Gandhi’s life but not the brotherhood that he sowed among us,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, state cabinet members and DMK leaders, led by the party’s youth wing secretary and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, took the communal harmony pledge.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 30th January 2024 3:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button