Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals constitute the ‘soul of Bharat’, says TN Guv

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, saying his ideals, including non-violence, constitute the soul of the country.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said today was the day when the “ideology opposed to pluralism killed” Gandhi.

“Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future,” Ravi was quoted as saying on the official TN Raj Bhavan handle on ‘X’ micro-blogging site.

Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future.-… pic.twitter.com/tZbXPMNUfj — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) January 30, 2024

The governor also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi here, along with state ministers PK Sekar Babu and M P Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R Priya and others.

CM Stalin, currently touring Spain on an official visit, said, “Today is the day when an ideology opposed to pluralism in the country killed Gandhi, who desired truth, peace and communal harmony.”

“That anti-human mob could only take away Gandhi’s life but not the brotherhood that he sowed among us,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, state cabinet members and DMK leaders, led by the party’s youth wing secretary and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, took the communal harmony pledge.