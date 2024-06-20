Mahesh Babu adopts fan’s sons, promises lifelong support

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu continues to win hearts not just with his stellar performances on screen but also with his extraordinary acts of kindness off-screen. Known for his immense popularity and box-office hits, the actor’s true heroism shines through his relentless dedication to social causes and philanthropy.

Mahesh Babu channels a significant portion of his earnings from films and advertisements into various charitable activities. One of his notable contributions is the establishment of his own foundation dedicated to providing free heart surgeries for underprivileged children. This initiative has brought immense relief and joy to many parents who otherwise could not afford such critical medical procedures for their children.

Mahesh Babu’s Generous Help

In a recent act of generosity, Mahesh Babu extended his helping hand to a family facing severe financial difficulties. Rajesh, a die-hard fan of Mahesh Babu and the late superstar Krishna, hails from Pedaprolu in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Unfortunately, Rajesh has been in complete bed due to severe health issues, leaving his family in a dire situation. With three young sons to care for, the family was struggling to make ends meet.

Support for Rajesh’s Family

When Mahesh Babu heard about Rajesh’s situation through social media, he decided to help. He adopted Rajesh’s three sons named Arjun, Athidhi, and Aagadu after Mahesh’s movies.

Also Read Vacay mode: Mahesh Babu and family spotted at Hyderabad airport

Promised to take care of their education and all their needs. This kind act has gone viral on social media, with many people praising Mahesh Babu.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie “Guntur Kaaram” alongside Sreeleela. He is currently working on his next project with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The film is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.