Mahesh Babu: ‘Balancing work and private life with support’

Hyderabad: Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu has always kept quiet about his personal life. However, in an interview with India Today, he spoke openly about how difficult it can be to find the right mix between fame, work, and keeping things private.

Mahesh Babu understands the difficulty of balancing personal and public life. Being constantly watched by fans, media outlets, and others can be tough — but it’s something he’s learned how to do.

“Balancing work and privacy in the public eye is undoubtedly a challenge. I rely on a strong support system, clear boundaries, and a focus on maintaining authenticity both on and off-screen.” – Mahesh Babu

‘These films changed my life’

When reflecting on his career, Mahesh recalls that three movies stand out as having had a significant impact on it: Murari (directed by Krishna Vamsi in 2001), Pokiri (directed by Puri Jagannadh in 2006), and Srimanthudu (directed by Koratala Siva in 2015). According to him, these films changed everything for him. He said, “Three films that have significantly shaped my career would be Murari, Pokiri, and Srimanthudu. Each of these projects allowed me to explore different facets of storytelling and connect with audiences on a profound level.”

Mahesh about SSMB 29

Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement about working with Rajamouli on an upcoming movie. The actor has started getting into character and filming will begin soon – in fact, pre-production preparations have already been made!