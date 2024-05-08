Mahesh Babu in Kalki 2898 AD? Details inside

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated pan-Indian movie “Kalki 2898 AD” continues to create a buzz among fans and film lovers. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this epic science fiction film boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani.  The film is scheduled to release on June 27, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD Latest Update

The latest reports suggest that superstar Mahesh Babu might be playing a unique role in the film by lending his voice to Prabhas’ Vishnu avatar.  However, none of the actors or filmmakers involved in the project have officially confirmed this speculation, fans are already eager to witness the collaboration.

With a budget estimated to be around Rs. 600 crore, “Kalki 2898 AD” is among the most expensive Indian films to date. According to reports, Prabhas has charged a staggering Rs. 150 crore for his performance in this film, accounting for 25% of the entire budget. This remuneration shows his star power and the high expectations surrounding the movie.

Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Projects

Mahesh Babu is now set to star in ‘SSMB 29’, an adventure thriller Telugu film directed by S.S. Rajamouli

While the lead actor has been revealed, the complete cast and crew are yet to be announced. Fans can expect further updates during an upcoming press conference. The film is produced by KL Narayana.

