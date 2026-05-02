Mumbai: For a brief moment, it seemed like Mahesh Babu had gone completely off the radar. No film shoot, no public appearances, just quiet updates from the middle of Germany’s dense Black Forest. The images sparked curiosity and confusion among fans, with many wondering if the Tollywood superstar had taken an unexpected break or simply disappeared from the spotlight.

But the truth is far from mysterious.

Mahesh Babu’s latest Germany photos

Mahesh Babu is currently in Germany on a focused wellness and training retreat. The actor shared glimpses of his time in the Black Forest on social media, captioning the post: “The Black Forest, Trekking… Training… Rejuvenating!!”

During his stay, he is working closely with Dr Harry Konig, an expert in integrative medicine known for his work in longevity, preventive health, and performance optimisation. The collaboration is not new, as the actor has reportedly been training under the specialist for several years.

From trekking through scenic forest trails to engaging in structured fitness sessions, the trip appears to be a mix of physical conditioning and mental rejuvenation.

Preparing for an ambitious comeback

While the visuals suggest a peaceful escape, the timing of the retreat points to something bigger. Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated film Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

The film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has already generated significant buzz following its early glimpses. Set across expansive timelines and visually rich landscapes, Varanasi is expected to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

Industry observers believe that Mahesh Babu’s current “rejuvenation phase” is part of an intensive preparation process for the physically and mentally demanding role.

Varanasi is slated for release on April 7, 2027.