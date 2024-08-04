Mahesh Babu spotted with fam in Gachibowli – Video

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu, is well-known for his exceptional acting skills and charming personality. Beyond his on-screen presence, Mahesh Babu is an avid movie lover who enjoys watching and reviewing films on social media. His passion for cinema is evident not only in his professional life but also in his interests.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie “Guntur Kaaram,” which received much appreciation from his fans and critics alike. Over the past few months, he has taken a break from his busy work schedule to spend quality time with his family. This period has been filled with vacations and relaxation, allowing him to recharge and create beautiful memories with his loved ones.

Movie Outing at AMB Cinemas

Mahesh Babu was spotted at AMB Cinemas, a luxury theater owned by the actor. He was seen with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, as they came to watch the much-anticipated movie “Deadpool vs. Wolverine.” This outing was a delightful treat for his fans, who were thrilled to see the superstar enjoying a movie just like them.

Upcoming Project: SSMB29

As the actor enjoys his time off, preparations are underway for his next big project, tentatively titled “SSMB29.” This magnum opus will be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, known for his blockbuster movies that have captivated audiences worldwide. “SSMB29” is rumored to be the most expensive Indian movie ever made, creating a buzz of excitement and anticipation among movie enthusiasts. The collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli promises to deliver a cinematic masterpiece that will set new benchmarks in the industry.