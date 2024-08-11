Mahesh Babu’s new look goes viral ahead of SSMB29

Hyderabad: Fans are excited about the upcoming movie featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu and famous director S.S. Rajamouli. Although the movie hasn’t started yet, Mahesh Babu is already getting ready for his role. Recently, he was seen with a full beard and longer hair, which has become a hot topic on social media.

Mahesh Babu has been working hard to build muscle and has changed his appearance with a full beard and long hair. Fans were surprised and excited to see this new look. Photos of him with this style have spread quickly on social media.

On August 9th, Mahesh Babu celebrated his birthday with his family in Jaipur. When he returned to Hyderabad, photos of him at the airport went viral. Fans were especially surprised to see him with a full beard and ponytail for the first time.

Mahesh Babu’s fans found a special way to celebrate his birthday recently. They brought back his most famous movies, Murari and Okkadu to theaters, making the event a grand celebration.

Mahesh Babu will star in a big action-adventure movie, temporarily called “SSMB 29,” directed by Rajamouli. The movie’s music will be composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, and it’s being made by K.L. Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner, with a story by V. Vijayendra Prasad. This movie is expected to be a huge production.