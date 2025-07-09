Mahira Khan and Arjun Rampal spotted together, video viral

Mumbai: It has always been a treat for fans when two big stars cross paths, whether on-screen or off it. But when it’s a Bollywood star and a Pakistani celebrity coming together, the curiosity and excitement naturally double. Something similar happened recently in London, where Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal were spotted catching up.

Mahira Khan, Arjun Rampal’s video

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows the duo having a casual chat on the streets of London. The clip, reportedly a few weeks old, was captured when Mahira Khan was in the UK promoting her film Love Guru. Dressed in her elegant best, Mahira looked stunning, while Arjun Rampal sported a stylish black overcoat as the two stars shared a warm moment.

Watch the video below.

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017), has only worked in one Indian film to date. Since then, political tensions between India and Pakistan have kept collaborations between the two industries at bay.

Recently, tensions escalated again after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, leading to a renewed digital crackdown. The social media accounts of several Pakistani actors and cricketers, which had briefly become accessible in India on July 2, were once again blocked. Actors like Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor had their Instagram accounts briefly restored before being restricted again.

While YouTube channels remain accessible as of now, accounts of stars like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Hania Aamir remain blocked in India.

Amid all this, the resurfacing of the Mahira-Arjun London video has caught fans off guard, offering a rare glimpse of camaraderie between stars from both sides of the border.