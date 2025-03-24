Mahira Khan brings Shah Rukh Khan to set in style

Mumbai: Many Pakistani actresses love Bollywood. Even though there have been bans and tensions, they still enjoy Bollywood movies, songs, and actors. They often share this love on social media. Bollywood is popular in Pakistan too, and stars like Shah Rukh Khan have a huge fan base across the border.

Mahira Khan – A Big SRK Fan

Mahira Khan is one of Pakistan’s most famous actresses. She made her Bollywood debut in 2017 in the film Raees, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Their pairing was loved by many, and Mahira often says how much she enjoyed working with him.

On March 23, 2025, Mahira posted pictures from her working Sunday. She was wearing a black t-shirt with Shah Rukh Khan’s picture on it. She added the song Zaalima from Raees to the post and wrote, “Working on a Sunday.. brought him along to make it a fun day.”

Even after the ban on Pakistani actors in India, Mahira continues to show her love for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan. She often uses Bollywood songs in her posts and talks sweetly about her time in India.

‘Give happiness a chance baby’ 🙂 https://t.co/BARU6S8Yci — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2024

Mahira’s post was a fun and simple way to show her love for Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood again. It reminded fans of the beautiful Raees days and her special bond with SRK.