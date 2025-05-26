Hyderabad: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Love Guru alongside Humayun Saeed, faced a distressing situation during a promotional event in London. Held at the Indo-Pak Supermarket in Ilford, the event quickly turned chaotic as large crowd overran the security setup.

Despite Mahira and Humayun’s efforts to engage with fans, things reportedly spiraled out of control. Viral clips from the scene show fans swarming the actors, clicking photos and screaming in excitement. Mahira, who tried to greet fans, appeared visibly distressed as the situation deteriorated.

In one of the videos making rounds on social media, Humayun Saeed is seen visibly furious, expressing anger over the poor management while trying to shield Mahira from the crowd.

According to details reported by Pakistani portal The Current, Mahira Khan was physically harassed by at least three individuals including a security guard after struggling to enter the venue amid severe mismanagement. Two other individuals reportedly touched her inappropriately as she made her way to the terrace to wave at fans.

The same reports also claimed that Mahira was left shaken and uncomfortable, particularly due to the display of Indian flags at the venue given the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Despite this incident, the promotional event went on as planned.

Social media users are now slamming the event organizers, demanding accountability for the poor security and lack of crowd control that put the actors, especially Mahira, in such a vulnerable position.

Love Guru, a co-production of Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films, and Six Sigma Plus, is set to hit theatres on June 6, releasing this Eid-ul-Adha.