Mahira Khan recreates scene from Aamir Khan’s film, video viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is once again making headlines, this time for hopping on a new viral trend that has taken social media by storm. Fans of the classic Bollywood film Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan and Asin, have been recreating a memorable scene from the movie, and Mahira is no exception.

The scene, which features Aamir Khan and Asin in a playful exchange, has inspired a slew of content creators to re-enact it online. The viral clip shows Asin saying, “Maine bola no, usne bola please.”

Joining the trend, Mahira Khan was seen in a video shared by popular journalist Haroon Rashid on Instagram, where both he and Mahira perform the iconic line in their own fun and quirky way. Haroon captioned the video, “I never thought hopping on one leg would actually work.”

This comes after Mahira Khan’s earlier viral moment, where she impressed fans with her dance moves on the song Laila Main Laila from her Bollywood film Raees.

In other news, Mahira Khan has been honored with the prestigious Award of Recognition in the UK Parliament. The award celebrates her outstanding contributions to global cinema and her role as a cultural ambassador for Pakistan. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mahira in recognition of her remarkable career.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan is set to star in two exciting upcoming projects, Love Guru and Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.