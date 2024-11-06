Mahira Khan shares untold facts about SRK and Fahad Mustafa

London: Mahira Khan is one of most popular actresses of Pakistan. Known for her memorable roles in Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, and her groundbreaking debut film Bol, she has become a celebrated figure not juts in her homeland but also in the South Asian entertainment industry. She made waves internationally in 2017 with her Bollywood debut in Raees, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

At a recent meet-and-greet event in the United Kingdom, which aimed to raise funds for a charitable cause, Mahira participated in a rapid-fire Q&A session. During this segment, she was asked to reveal one lesser-known quality of popular Pakistani and Indian film stars. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, she was quick to highlight a personal, often overlooked side of the Bollywood icon.

“What’s beautiful about Shah Rukh is that you feel very important while talking to him,” she shared. “When you talk to him or message him and he replies, he is very specific to you.”

Mahira Khan also spoke fondly of Fahad Mustafa, a leading star in Pakistani cinema who is currently making headlines for his role in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Describing his unique sense of humor, she said, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but his sense of humor is very dry and satirical. It’s very British, quite similar to mine.”

On the work front, Mahira Khan is set to make her Netflix debut in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, a much-anticipated series that marks her return to the screen after a brief hiatus.