Mahira Khan to Fawad Khan: Top 6 richest actors of Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistani actors sare not only popular in their country but also enjoy massive fan following across the globe including India. They adored for their talent and amazing acting skills. The popularity of the Pakistani entertainment industry is only increasing with each passing day and its stars have amassed significant wealth through their diverse ventures.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at the richest actors of Pakistani entertainment industry. (Below figures are as per various media reports including Bollywood Shaadis).

List Of Richest Pakistani Actors And Their Net Worth

1. Humayun Saeed

Known as the Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan, Humayun Saeed reportedly has a net worth of USD 50 million (approximately Rs. 414 crores). Apart from acting, he owns the renowned production house Six Sigma Plus Productions.

2. Shaan Shahid

With a net worth of USD 20 million (approximately Rs. 163 crores), Shaan Shahid is one of Pakistan’s most bankable actors, with over two decades of experience and over 500 films to his credit.

3. Maya Ali

Maya Ali, recognized for her role in “Mann Mayal,” reportedly boasts a net worth of USD 15 million (approximately Rs. 122 crores). She has also ventured into entrepreneurship with her clothing brand, MAYA Pret-A-Porter.

4. Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan, known for her role in “Humsafar,” has a net worth of USD 5-8 million (approximately Rs. 57 crores). She is also a prominent brand ambassador and entrepreneur.

5. Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan, with a net worth of USD 5 million (approximately Rs. 40 crores), is acclaimed for his acting prowess and modeling career.

6. Saba Qamar

With notable roles in both Lollywood and Bollywood, Saba Qamar has a net worth of USD 3-5 million (approximately Rs. 40 crores). She also earns significantly from her YouTube channel and advertisements.

These Pakistani celebrities have not only achieved success in their respective fields but have also secured their positions among the wealthiest individuals in the industry.