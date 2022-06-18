Mahira Khan’s elegant ethnic look sends Internet into a frenzy

Islamabad: Albeit, a Pakistani, Mahira Khan has been one of the most loved and talked about actresses in India. Ever since her debut in the film ‘Bol’, she had won millions of hearts with her graceful looks and immaculate acting skills in the neighboring country.

However, it was Shah Rukh Khan‘s 2017 film ‘Raees’ that made her popular in India. Furthermore, Mahira Khan’s hit shows like ‘Humsafar’, ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’, ‘Sadqay Tumhare’, and ‘Bin Roye’ among many others have made her a popular household name.

The craze surrounding the actress, who is among the world’s most beautiful women is never-ending and fans are always waiting to see any glimpse of her.

Well, recently, Mahira Khan took to Instagram to treat her fans with pictures of her elegant ethnic look. Dressed in a beige-colored floral Kurti and Gharara with a white Plumeria flower tucked in her hair, she is surely the epitome of beauty, charm, and panache.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Within a few minutes, Mahira Khan’s comment section was flooded with compliments for the actress and her simplicity.