Mahira Khan’s luxurious lifestyle: Salary, cars, home and more

Hyderabad: Mahira Khan, Pakistan’s reigning superstar, continues to enchant fans with her captivating presence on both small and big screens. Fans adore Mahira’s beauty as well as her acting abilities.

The Queen of Lollywood, who has earned her position through hard work, is now considered one of the country’s wealthiest celebrities. So, let’s take a look at her luxurious lifestyle!

Mahira’s Remuneration

Born in Karachi, this 36-year-old actress is a true talent. She has delivered hit after hit in the industry. But do you know how much this stunning lady charges per project?

According to various Pakistani media portals, Mahira charges 3 to 5 lakh rupees per episode for a serial. In addition, Mahira Khan is also a producer. She makes a lot of money by producing films and TV shows.

Her Luxurious Abode

Mahira Khan, residing in Lahore, Pakistan, enjoys the comforts of a splendid and opulent residence. Her home is a haven of luxury, equipped with everything she desires. While the exact price of her magnificent mansion remains undisclosed, speculations suggest its worth to be in crores.

Mahira frequently treats her fans to sneak peeks of her extravagant abode through captivating glimpses shared on her Instagram and YouTube videos, providing a delightful window into her lavish lifestyle.

Swanky Cars

Just like any other celebrity, luxury automobiles are very dear to Mahira Khan.

Every time she leaves her home, she prefers to drive her Rs 1.18 crore Range Rover Vogue. She also has a Toyota Premio valued at Rs 12.9 lakh in addition to this swanky vehicle.

Net Worth

It is reported that her net worth is more than Rs 50 Crores. She really is leading the life that others only dream of!

She will next be seen in Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo, the first Pakistani Netflix original drama series, where she will re-team with Fawad Khan. The pair last appeared on the venerable programme Humsafar.