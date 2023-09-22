Mahira Khan’s Nikah: Wedding festivities begin? Here’s viral pic

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been the talk of the town due to recent reports about her rumored marriage. Viral reports suggest that the diva is set to tie the knot for the second time with her longtime beau, Salim Karim, in the end of September.

The wedding is anticipated to be an intimate affair, set to take place at a well-known hill station in Punjab, Pakistan. The guest list is rumored to be limited to close relatives and a select group of friends.

Mahira Khan’s Wedding

And now, it seems like the celebrations have kicked off. Recently, Mahira’s brother shared a glimpse of their beautifully decorated home, adorned with flowers.

This decoration strongly suggests that the actress’s wedding festivities have commenced. A photo of the same is going viral on social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates

For those who don’t know, Mahir Khan’s first marriage was with Ali Askari in 2007. However, they called it quits in 2015. The actress has a son Azlan from her first marriage.