Mahira Khan’s rare photo with husband leaves fans surprised

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, one of the most celebrated actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has always mesmerized her fans with her beauty, elegance, and phenomenal acting prowess. Known for her magnetic screen presence and versatile performances, Mahira holds a special place in the hearts of millions, both in Pakistan and beyond.

On the personal front, Mahira Khan is happily married to businessman Salim Karim. The couple tied the knot in October 2023 in a private and fairytale-like wedding ceremony, after dating for a couple of years.

True to her private nature, Mahira has always been careful about shielding her personal life from the public eye. She refrains from sharing much about her married life on social media, which is why fans rarely catch glimpses of Mahira and Salim together.

In fact, apart from the wedding announcement and a heartfelt post on their first anniversary, Mahira has maintained a low profile when it comes to sharing photos or moments with her husband.

However, in a rare and heartwarming moment, the stunning couple made an appearance together at actor Sheheryar Munawar’s dholki event. The occasion saw Mahira and Salim posing for a beautiful family photo alongside the bride and groom, a snapshot that instantly delighted fans when Sheheryar shared it on his Instagram.

For the special evening, Mahira Khan looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a vibrant, multi-colored outfit that perfectly complemented her natural grace and style. Her husband, Salim Karim, on the other hand, exuded sophistication in a classic all-white ensemble. Dressed in a crisp white kurta paired with a matching white shawl, Salim looked every bit the perfect complement to Mahira’s colorful charm.

Fans were delighted to see the much-loved star alongside her husband, sharing a joyful moment in celebration of their close friend Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding festivities.

For those unfamiliar, Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari in 2007, and the two share a son, Azlan. After parting ways in 2015, Mahira focused on her career while ensuring that her son remained the center of her world. Over the years, she has gracefully balanced her professional and personal responsibilities, garnering immense respect for her dedication both as a mother and as an actress.