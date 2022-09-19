Mahsa Amini’s custodial death ‘unfortunate’, says Iranian police

Tehran: Iranian police described the death of Mahsa Amini in custody as an “unfortunate accident” that they hope is not repeated, the Iranian Fars news agency reported.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini, fell into a coma and died following her arrest by Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an ‘improper manner’ meaning she had not fully covered her hair.

She was then allegedly assaulted in the police van while being driven to a detention centre for a “re-education lesson”.

Greater Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi said, “Minimal accusations have been brought against the Iranian police. We will wait until the day the verdict is issued, but we cannot stop performing security work.”

Street protests and anger on social media

The protest continued in Iran on Sunday after the announcement of Amini’s death, and the hashtag #mahsamini in Persian has become most popular on Twitter.

Videos posted online showed hundreds of protesters gathering on Sunday around Tehran University, chanting “Women, life, freedom.”

The Persian hashtag #mahsamini was circulated 1.63 million times on Twitter as of Sunday afternoon.

Iranian security forces used tear gas to disperse a demonstration in the northwest of the country and made several arrests.

As per media reports, protesters had smashed car windows and set fire to rubbish bins on the streets.

The internet connection has been disrupted in various locations in Iran since news of Amini’s death came out, Netblocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors internet governance, tweeted on Saturday.

Many users said that they could not upload videos on Instagram or send content over WhatsApp.

⚠️ Confirmed: A significant internet outage has been registered in Tehran, #Iran with real time network data showing connectivity at 67% of ordinary levels; the incident comes amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini and may affect coverage of events on the ground 📉 pic.twitter.com/a8fjaaLoYG — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 16, 2022

On Sunday, Iranian journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad posted footage of what she described as a protest at Tehran University in solidarity with Amini.

This is Tehran University, students joined the protest against the murdering of #MahsaAmini by hijab police and chanting:

Woman, life, Freedom

Iranians are outraged. Yesterday the security forces opened fire at protesters in Saghez city but now Tehran joined the protest. pic.twitter.com/Bf9jcwWICB — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 18, 2022

US National Security Adviser described what happened to the girl as “unforgivable” and pledged to continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for human rights violations.

In turn, Amnesty International called for a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death.

اعتقلت "شرطة الآداب" المزعومة في طهران مهسا تعسفًا قبل 3 أيام من وفاتها، في ترسيخ لقوانين فرض الحجاب القسرية والتمييزية والمهينة والجائرة. يجب أن يمثل جميع المسؤولين عن وفاتها أمام العدالة. — منظمة العفو الدولية (@AmnestyAR) September 19, 2022

Hijab was imposed on women in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and members of the morality police enforce strict dress codes. The authority has been criticized in recent years for its treatment of people, especially young women.

Since 2017, after dozens of women publicly removed their headscarves in a wave of protests, authorities have taken even tougher measures.