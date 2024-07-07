Delhi police book MP Mahua Moitra for ‘derogatory remarks’ against NCW chief

The Delhi police has registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra over her remarks against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.

On July 4, Sharma had gone to meet the victims of the Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives. A video soon went viral where a person was holding an umbrella for her.

Netizens reacted to the video asking why can’t the NCW chairperson hold the umbrella for herself. TMC leader Mahua Moitra in one such post commented, “She is too busy holding up her boss’s pyjamas.”

Reacting to her comment as derogatory, Sharma called Moitra a “troll”.

“She is not interested in her work but just trolling people, and I don’t have any time for trollers,” Sharma remarked on X.

“I didn’t ask for it nor did I realise that someone was carrying an umbrella as there was so much rush and I was engrossed in the situation and talking to people,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Moitra reacted by tagging the Delhi Police saying, “Come on @DelhiPolice please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella.”