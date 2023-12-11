Mahua Moitra moves SC to challenge Lok Sabha expulsion

Moitra was expelled from the Parliament on December 8 for 'unethical conduct'.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra who was expelled by Lok Sabha over the ‘cash-for-query’ allegations has moved the Supreme Court of India challenging the Lower House’s decision.

Moitra is accused of sharing her Lok Sabha login details with businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for questions to raise against Adani Group. Hiranandani had claimed that Moitra targeted Adani to ‘malign and embarrass’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moitra was expelled from the Parliament on December 8 for ‘unethical conduct’. Responding to the decision, Moitra described it as a ‘political vendetta’.

“I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years inside Parliament, outside Parliament,” she said in a press statement soon after her expulsion.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 4 and will end on December 22.

