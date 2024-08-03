Main reason behind Pushpa 2 delay, a lead actor: Report

Hyderabad: Tollywood is buzzing with excitement and speculation as it awaits the release of the highly anticipated action drama, “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” Directed by Sukumar, this film is the sequel to the blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise,” starring Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Originally slated for an Independence Day release on August 15, 2024, “Pushpa 2” has faced multiple delays, with the latest rescheduled date now set for December 6, 2024.

The latest buzz in the film circles is that the shoot has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Fahadh Faasil, a key actor in the movie. Fahadh, who had initially postponed two of his Malayalam films to accommodate “Pushpa 2,” is now unable to provide the necessary dates due to the film’s postponement.

Still from Pushpa 2 (Source: X)

As the release date was pushed to December 6, the filming schedule was also adjusted, causing disruptions. Fahadh, now busy with his Malayalam projects, is unable to allocate the required time for “Pushpa 2,” leading to further delays. This situation has affected the entire shoot schedule, raising concerns that the film might face another postponement.

Despite these challenges, there is news that a new schedule for the film will commence at Ramoji Film City (RFC) very soon.