Main reason why Abhishek Bachchan refused to marry Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been in the news for their divorce rumours and netizens are digging back in their past now. The couple got married on April 20, 2007 and has a daughter – Aradhya. The marriage of this favourite couple of tinsel town is now rumoured to be in trouble.

Fans of Abhishek and Aishwarya are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the couple regarding the split rumours. Amid all this, an old report has resurfaced which claims that Abhishekh Bachchan was set to marry Karisma Kapoor before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

For the unversed, Abhishekh Bachchan was earlier engaged to Karisma Kapoor in 2002 and both were head-over-heels in love with each other. However, he called off his wedding with Karisma after the latter expressed her wish to live out of Jalsa (Bachchan family home) after marriage. It is reported that Karisma Kapoor had told Abhishek that she would like to live with him separately after marriage, not with his family.

Abhishekh Bachchan, who loves his parents sacrificed his marriage at that time and decided to not marry Karisma Kapoor. He wanted to live with his family members in Jalsa even after marriage. Reports suggest that it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who accepted Abhishekh’s condition of living in Jalsa after marriage and then they got married.

It is relevant to mention here that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not seen in various functions and parties with the Bachchan family from quite some time now except during the screening of ‘The Archies’ and Abhishekh Bachchan has also removed his wedding ring from finger. All the clues and reports suggest that the couple might be planning divorce but there is no official confirmation yet.