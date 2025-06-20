Maintain hygiene to prevent spread of dengue: GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: With the monsoon approaching and a possible rise in dengue and malaria cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, on Friday, June 20, cautioned residents to maintain cleanliness to help prevent the spread of the diseases.

On a visit to areas such as Musheerabad Circle, Gandhi Nagar, Arundhati Colony, and Kavadiguda School, the GHMC commissioner urged residents to take necessary steps, including keeping their surroundings clean.

Later, he visited Indira Park where he interacted with walkers, inquired about whether they faced any problems and directed urban biodiversity officials to take necessary actions.

He directed officials to ensure the smooth functioning of all park fountains, remove any iron scraps, plastics or garbage, restrict the entry of dogs, restrict water leakage and expedite the development of the new butterfly park.