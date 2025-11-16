Major accident averted after oil tanker overturns in Telangana

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted in Telangana’s Vikarabad district after an oil tanker overturned in the Ananthagiri area on Sunday, November 16.

The incident occurred when the tanker was going from Kakinada towards Tandur, lost control, and nd veered off the road while crossing the turn at Anantagiri Urban Park. Due to this, the tanker overturned.

A video shared on social media showed the tanker turned turtle and its contents lying on the roadside. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation. The police officials also took steps to remove the tanker to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

In a similar incident in December 2024, a tanker overturned at Mettuguda in Secunderabad. The firefighters rushed to the spot and poured water to dilute the fuel and prevent a fire incident.

The tanker was on its way to the city from Ghatkesar when it overturned at Mettuguda. Panic spread in the area, and motorists sped, fearing an explosion.

On noticing it, the traffic police cordoned off the area. The local police reached the spot and informed the fire department. Fire tenders from the nearest fire stations reached the spot and started precautionary measures.