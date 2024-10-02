Major airlines in Middle East take a hit as Iran-Israel tension rise

Major Middle Eastern airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have been impacted by the recent political turnarounds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd October 2024 1:56 pm IST
Emirates plane damaged by Flamingo hit, return Dubai flight scheduled tonight
Emirates

Airlines in the Middle East are facing disruptions owing to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Many have suspended their flights to Iran, Iraq Jordan and Beirut after Iran launched missile strikes on Israel.

The recent political turnarounds have impacted major Middle Eastern airlines, such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways.

Also Read
Iran launches missile attack on Israel, IDF’s strong response

Emirates has announced the suspension of its services to Iran, Iraq Jordan and Beirut and rerouting its planes to different paths. Similarly, Etihad Airways expects delays and potential cancellations over the coming days. European carriers, including Lufthansa and KLM, have also suspended flights to the region. 

The disruption is causing increased flight times and higher fuel consumption.

The Iran-Israel escalation can lead to potential widespread delays and operational inefficiencies. It is predicted that if the violent escalation increases over the coming days, flight operations and global connectivity through Dubai and Doha can be disrupted.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd October 2024 1:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button