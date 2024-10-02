Major airlines in Middle East take a hit as Iran-Israel tension rise

Airlines in the Middle East are facing disruptions owing to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Many have suspended their flights to Iran, Iraq Jordan and Beirut after Iran launched missile strikes on Israel.

The recent political turnarounds have impacted major Middle Eastern airlines, such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways.

Emirates has announced the suspension of its services to Iran, Iraq Jordan and Beirut and rerouting its planes to different paths. Similarly, Etihad Airways expects delays and potential cancellations over the coming days. European carriers, including Lufthansa and KLM, have also suspended flights to the region.

The disruption is causing increased flight times and higher fuel consumption.

The Iran-Israel escalation can lead to potential widespread delays and operational inefficiencies. It is predicted that if the violent escalation increases over the coming days, flight operations and global connectivity through Dubai and Doha can be disrupted.