Major General Rakesh Manocha is GOC of Telangana and Andhra sub area

Hyderabad: Major General Rakesh Manocha assumed office as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Manocha was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1989. He graduated from the National Defence Academy of Pune and the Military Academy of Dehradun.

He served in Jammu and Kashmir and holds a vast experience in counter-insurgency operations. He also has the unique privilege of raising an independent infantry brigade along the Northern borders.

He has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for gallantry while serving in the Rashtriya Rifles and decorated with the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College of Wellington, major general Manocha attended the Naval high command course at Goa and Advanced Professional Programme in Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Publication Administration (IIPA), New Delhi.