Major rejig in Hyderabad police: 10 IPS, 5 SP-rank officers transferred

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle for Hyderabad police, Telangana DGP has ordered transfers and postings of ten IPS and five other SP-rank officers. The transfers were notified in two separate orders issued on Sunday, December 17. While most officers in the two lists have been posted at new locations, a few await their postings.

In one order, issued by chief secretary Shanthi Kumari, as many as ten IPS officers, most of whom are posted in Hyderabad city, have been transferred.

IPS officers transferred

The IPS officers transfered include the following:

P Viswaprasad, who was serving as addl CP, SB, Hyderabad City, has now been transferred and posted as addl Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad city, in the existing vacancy.

AV Ranganath, who was waiting for posting, has been given the charge as Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, Hyderabad City, vice Dr Gajarao Bhupal.

SM Vijay Kumar, who served as SP (Intelligence wing), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), Hyderabad City vice Sri Joel Davis.

On transfer, Sri Joel Davis has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, SB, Hyderabad City, in the existing vacancy.

Rohini Priyadarshini, who served as SP Medak, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Hyderabad City vice G Chandana Deepti.

N Swetha, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad City, in the existing vacancy.

L Subbarayudu, who had been awaiting posting, has been given charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Hyderabad City, in the existing vacancy.

Nitika Pant, DCP (Task Force) Hyderabad City, is transferred and directed to report at the office of Director General of Police, Telangana, Hyderabad.

On transfer, Dr Gajarao, Bhupal and Smt G Chandana Deepti, have also been directed at report the DGP office.

SP-rank officers transferred

In a separate order issued by the home department on Sunday, transfers and postings of five SP-rank officials were notified with ‘immediate effect’.

The transferred official include the following:

N.Venkateshwarlu, who was awaiting posting has been posted as DCP, Traffic-III, Hyderabad City, vide Sri D Srinivas.

D Srinivas, who was serving as DCP, Traffic-III, Hyderabad, has been asked to report to the DGP’s office.

Sree Bala Devi, who served as DCP, Road Safety, Rachakonda, has now been transferred as DCP (Task Force) Hyderabad.

G Sundeep, who was serving as DCP Madhapur, has been transferred as SP (Admin) Railways.

J Raghavender Reddy, who was posted as SP (Admin) Railways, has been ordered to report to DGP office.