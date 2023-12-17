Telangana government effects major reshuffle of IAS officers

Hyderabad: In yet another major bureaucratic reshuffle, the State Government has transferred and given postings to over 11 IAS officers.

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar has been moved from his role as Special Chief Secretary to the Government in MA&UD, HMDA and given new responsibilities as Special Chief Secretary to the Government in the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department in place of another IAS officer Rahul Bojja.

B Venkatesham, who served as Principal Secretary to the Government and Commissioner in the Backward Classes Welfare Department, has now been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Government in the Education Department, replacing IAS officer Vakati Karuna.

M Dana Kishore has been transferred from his position as Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to Principal Secretary to the Government in the MA&UD Department, replacing Arvind Kumar.

KS Sreenivasa Raju, previously Secretary to the Government in the Roads and Buildings Department, is now given an additional charge as Secretary to the Government in the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department. This appointment relieves Smt A Vani Prasad of her responsibilities in the Transport Department.

Besides these postings, Rahul Bojja has been transferred from his role as Secretary to the Chief Minister to Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department, replacing V Sheshadri from his additional charge of the said post.

Rahul Bojja will also continue to hold full additional charge of the Secretary to the Government in the Social and Cultural Development Department and Commissioner, Social and Cultural Development.

Dr Christina Z Chongthu, previously Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, is now appointed as Secretary to the Government in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Welfare Department.

Sudharshan Reddy, who previously served as Secretary to the Government in the MA&UD Department, is now the Managing Director of HMWSSB, replacing M Dana Kishore.

Dr TK Sreedevi, who served as Secretary to the Government in the Finance Department, has been appointed as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, taking over from Dr Christina Z. Chongthu.

Vakati Karuna, has been appointed as Secretary to the Government and Commissioner in the Women, Child, Disabled & Senior Citizens Department, relieving Shruti Ojha, IAS, of her additional charge in the said post and R.V Karnan, IAS formerly the Collector & District Magistrate of Nalgonda, has been appointed as Director of Health & Family Welfare.