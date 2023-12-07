Telangana gets new intelligence chief, secretary to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and additional director general B Shivadhar Reddy is the new intelligence chief and V Seshadri has been appointed as the new secretary to the Telangana chief minister. The appointments came soon after Congress leader Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the new CM on Thursday.

Reports suggests a major IAS and IPS reshuffle is expected once Revanth takes in charge of the office.

Revanth Reddy took oath as the second chief minister of Telangana at L. B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, is the deputy chief minister.

Ten ministers took the oath

Senior leaders C Damodar Rajanarsimha, and Uttam Kumar Reddy are among 10 newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana to take oath as ministers. Following is the list of 10 ministers and their portfolios: