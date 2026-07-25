Make us police for a day: Hindutva groups on Delhi police brutality

New Delhi: Amid inspiring videos of youth protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak were videos depicting the other side of demonstrations — Hindutva outfits calling for violence, gundagardi against the “anti-national cockroaches.

“Bhai! jo log pooch rahe the ki civil mein kuch gunde kaha se aaye, woh log toh police waale the (To those asking where the goons in civil clothing came from, those were actually police personnel),” said the cow vigilante Swatantra Bhardwaj.

“Lekin real gunde ki entry toh abhi hui hai aur gundagardi kya hota hai Delhi ke andar, woh ab hum log bataaenge (But the real goons have just made their entry, and now we will show what true hooliganism in Delhi looks like).”

Bhardwaj had reached Jantar Mantar almost immediately after the July 20 protest march, with lathis in hand and a group of thugs by his side.

Cockroach Janta Party, an online movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, had announced a Sansad Chalo protest march after days of peaceful dharnas and the unceremonious removal of a fasting Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. Coinciding with the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon session, the CJP protest had resulted in several students being injured after Delhi Police, along with security personnel, lathi-charged and fired tear gas at protesters.

Amid the chaos, videos began surfacing of protesters at the site alleging that police dressed in plain clothes were carrying lathis and beating student protesters.

‘Make me police for one day, will set them right’

In response, cow vigilante (gau rakshak) Bhardwaj said they will show what Delhi’s real hooliganism looks like. He is part of the Hindutva ecosystem, which has been continuously posting about reaching Jantar Mantar and inciting violence among protesters.

He even appealed to the authorities to let his cow vigilante group be police for just one day to “set them right.”

Also Read Will show what gundagardi is: Gau Rakshaks at Jantar Mantar

“We have just one demand from the Delhi administration that, just for one day, staunch Sanatanis like us be recruited into the Delhi Police. Without civil clothes, without any uniform, if we don’t set them straight with batons, my name isn’t Swatantra Bhardwaj,” he said.

He urged “Gaurakshaks and Sanatani supporters” to be on alert mode when in Delhi.

CJP accuses Delhi Police of protecting Hindutva goons

Such footage had not only sparked fear but added a level of volatile environment that had resulted in grievous injuries. According to Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das, Bhardwaj was the same goon who had attacked a minor protester’s father and “broke his skull.”

He accused the Delhi police of protecting Bhardwaj, demanding that he needs to be booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Pinky Bhaiya promises retribution at Jantar Mantar

Ghaziabad Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Bhaiya called the CJP-led students’ protesters anti-Hindus, who used the NEET issue to “defame the nation.”

He called on his Hindu, Sanatani brothers and sisters to reach Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in mass. “Hindu Raksha Dal pahunch raha hai 26 July ko Jantar Mantar deshvirodhiyon ke pichwade lal karne (The Hindu Raksha Dal is arriving at Jantar Mantar on July 26th to thrash the anti-nationals black and blue),” said the HRD leader.

He alleged that Sonam Wangchuk, who supported the protest by starting an indefinite hunger strike, was on a mission to convert Hindus to Christianity.

Also Read Sonam Wangchuk denies deal with Centre behind ending hunger Strike

With echoes of Jai Shri Ram slogans in the air, Pinky Bhaiyya set out for Jantar Mantar on Saturday from Ghaziabad.

Many Hindutva elements went to the protest site to support the Delhi police in their excessive force used against students. “Jaa rahe hai hum bhi protest mai POLICE ko support karne #andbhakts,” read the text on one such video.

Abhishek Thakur Sanatani issued similar calls for violence against protesters on Facebook, where he has more than 9 lakh followers. When the Cockroach Janta Party social media account posted a video of Abhishek warning students to beware of him, he said, “There is an absolute need for people to beware of me, Abhishek Thakur. Every single traitor needs to be alert who wants to turn the nation into Bangladesh or Nepal.

“If you (Delhi Police) cannot control this, then just give me 6 hours; I will chase down these terrorists in such a way that they will run out of ground on earth to flee,” he said.

Abhishek said that “a Chinese agent and broker named Sonam Wangchuk was deliberately seated at Jantar Mantar to gather youth and set the Parliament on fire and vandalise Bharat”

“If the government lets us join the Delhi Police or anywhere else for just one day, even without a uniform. I know very well how to deal with these cockroaches, flies, and mosquitoes. I hold a degree in doing just that,” he added.

Bhardwaj and Abhishek both had multiple photos on their social media where they posed with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Hindutva figure Thakur Monu Singh Shivsingh, who claims to be a right-wing creator, was seen with Abhishek chanting “maro maro,” encouraging the surrounding protesters to beat a reporter during the July 20 protest.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1545276567072173

Content creators with under 10,000 followers garnered widespread engagement after uploading videos requesting authorities to let them serve in the Delhi Police for a single day.

While the protests remained relatively calm following July 20, the CJP protesters faced many difficulties with videos alleging Delhi Police were snatching their food deliveries and stopping any help from reaching Jantar Mantar.

The protest has since been called off by the outfit spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday, July 25, during a joint press conference held with a Centre delegation.