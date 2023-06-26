Makers of ‘The Kerala Story’ announce next film ‘Bastar’, to release in 2024

Mumbai: The makers of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah, have united again for a new film called ‘Bastar’.

The movie’s poster was revealed on Monday. ‘Bastar’ will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

“Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024! #VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah #SunshinePictures,” Vipul Shah’s production house Sunshine Pictures tweeted.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Director Sudipto Sen claimed Bastar is based on a true incident which occurred on April 6, 2010.

“76 CRPF jawan and 8 poor villagers were killed in the bloodiest attack by the terrorists, in Chintalner village of Dantewada District of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. After exactly 14 years, the poetic justice will be delivered,” Sen tweeted.

“Our humble presentation after #TheKeralaStory.Thank you #VipulAmrutlalShah and@sunshinepicture for showing the heart,” he added.

April 6, 2010.

‘The Kerala Story’ polarised the political discourse in the country over its portrayal of how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). Directed by Sen and produced by Shah, it was released on May 5.

The movie grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Controversies surrounded the movie from the time its teaser was released with many, especially Keralites, calling out the claims to be untrue.

It was banned by the West Bengal government, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu decided to stop the screening citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

But the movie received tax-free status in the BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

“The Kerala Story” starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in prominent roles.

