Makers to remove 5 contestants from Bigg Boss 17, check names

Mumbai: After a long boring Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for a massive shake-up this week, with reports suggesting that not one or two, but five contestants may bid farewell to the show. The Salman Khan-hosted reality series has been relatively sparing with evictions so far, with only Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai exiting in the past five weeks.

The first week saw no eliminations, and in the fourth week, the Diwali celebration spared contestants from eviction. Last week, the exit door remained closed for all participants. However, the latest buzz hints at a group elimination plan by the makers, aiming to inject fresh energy into the house and boost TRP ratings.

With 17 contestants currently residing in the Bigg Boss house, this potential mass eviction could significantly alter the dynamics.

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations

Speculations are rife that Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai as the likely candidates facing the exit door. Recent reports even suggest that Navid Sole has already left the show. Neil Bhatt or Aishwarya Sharma, one among these might also walk home in the shocking mass elimination round.

As fans eagerly await confirmation and details on this unexpected development, the anticipation for the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 is undoubtedly on the rise.

