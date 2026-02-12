Makkah completes preparations for Ramzan 2026 amid expected Umrah rise

Makkah: The Holy Makkah Municipality has confirmed it is fully prepared for Ramzan 1447 AH/2026, launching a comprehensive operational plan to handle the expected increase in Umrah pilgrims and visitors during the holy month.

In a statement shared on its official X platform, the municipality said it has mobilised all resources to ensure efficient municipal services, public health standards and infrastructure readiness across the holy city.

Intensified efforts in central Makkah

The plan prioritises high-density areas, particularly the central district and neighbourhoods surrounding the Grand Mosque, in addition to commercial markets.

Authorities said the focus will be on:

Maintaining food and water safety standards

Managing increased waste volumes

Tightening oversight of markets

Addressing unregulated street vending

Enhancing environmental sanitation.

Expanded sanitation operations

More than 13,549 workers have been deployed for cleaning operations, supported by over 920 pieces of equipment and vehicles. The municipality has distributed more than 88,000 waste containers across various districts and activated transfer stations and compactor units, particularly in the central area.

Dedicated pest control teams, comprising over 1,175 technicians and specialists, have also been assigned. Equipped with more than 2,200 specialised tools and devices, they will conduct continuous monitoring and treatment campaigns throughout Ramzan.

Round-the-clock food safety inspections

Field committees have been formed to conduct inspection tours of commercial establishments. Teams will monitor food outlets, collect samples and examine them in municipal laboratories to ensure compliance with health regulations.

The inspection teams will operate around the clock to safeguard residents and visitors during the peak season.

Roads, lighting and public facilities reviewed

Technical committees have been tasked with supervising maintenance schedules and monitoring ongoing projects. The city’s network includes more than 18,000 streets, 62 tunnels, over 123 bridges and approximately 145,000 lighting poles, in addition to 458 parks and public spaces. Drainage systems are also under review to mitigate potential flooding risks.

Parking areas at the city’s entry points have been prepared to accommodate incoming pilgrims, with seasonal car parks inside Makkah upgraded through resurfacing, illumination works and service enhancements. Public amenities, including restrooms, have also undergone refurbishment.

Emergency coordination framework activated

A contingency strategy has been put in place to respond to adverse weather or unforeseen incidents. The plan brings together central departments, sub-municipal branches and other government bodies, ensuring uninterrupted field coverage during Ramzan.

Municipal authorities said the integrated measures are intended to provide a safe and organised environment for Umrah pilgrims and visitors as the holy city enters a period of heightened religious activity.