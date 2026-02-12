UAE announces Ramzan 2026 working hours for private sector

Employers are encouraged to offer flexible and remote working options during the holy month.

Published: 12th February 2026 5:17 pm IST
Lantern with intricate design and glowing light, placed beside dates on a balcony at dusk.
A glowing Ramzan lantern and dates set against a city skyline. Photo: X

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Thursday, February 12, the official working hours for private-sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026.

In a circular issued on Thursday, February 12, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed that working hours will be cut by two hours per day across the country.

The ministry said the reduction will apply to all private-sector companies in the UAE in line with established labour regulations during Ramzan.

“Private sector companies may implement flexible working arrangements or remote work within the approved working hours during Ramzan, in line with the nature and requirements of the job,” MoHRE said in a statement posted on X.

The annual adjustment aims to support employees observing the fast, while ensuring business continuity across various sectors.

When is Ramzan 2026 expected to begin in the UAE?

Ramzan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, in the UAE. However, the exact start date will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, based on lunar observations. The country’s official moon-sighting committees are scheduled to convene on Tuesday, February 17, to determine the start of the holy month. If the crescent moon is sighted that evening, Ramzan will commence the following day.

