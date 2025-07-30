Makkah launches smart maps for real-time city insights

The initiative is designed to support decision-makers and accelerate Makkah’s digital transformation.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2025 1:49 pm IST
Satellite image of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and its surrounding cityscape, including the Abraj Al Bait Towers.
A high-resolution satellite view of the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Makkah, showcasing the surrounding urban landscape and infrastructure development. Photo: SPA

Makkah: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC) has launched an interactive geospatial mapping service on its official digital platform.

The new service allows users to explore up-to-date and comprehensive data about the city of Makkah through smart, easy-to-use, and interactive maps, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It relies on advanced technologies and verified sources, including high-resolution aerial photography and detailed field surveys, to ensure accurate and reliable information is seamlessly integrated into a unified digital system.

The initiative is designed to support decision-makers and accelerate Makkah’s digital transformation, in line with the city’s religious importance and global standing.

According to the Commission, the service aims to empower decision-makers and enhance service delivery across the holy city by creating a robust, digitally enabled environment.

Established by royal decree in June 2018 by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Royal Commission aims to improve services in Makkah and the holy sites, ensuring they reflect their sanctity and serve the needs of pilgrims and visitors.

