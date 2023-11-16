Maktoob Media editor summoned by Kerala police

The Vadakara police in Kerala summoned and interrogated Maktoob Media editor Aslah Kayyalakkath and its reporter on Thursday, November 16, over a story published on the web portal.

A suo moto case was lodged against an article dated October 30.

The article – In Kerala, Muslim youths detained for hours following blast; accuse Kerala Police of anti-Muslim bias – written by freelance journalist and regular contributor to Maktoob Media, Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, spoke about the “detention of young Muslim men without proper leads” in relation with the Kalamaserry blast that took place in a Christian prayer meet last month.

“We stand by the report and the reporter who is facing an arbitrary police investigation. We have reached out to the reporter and ensured legal aid from the organisation,” said a statement from Maktoob Media.

“The FIR threatens the journalistic independence of reporting stories without reprisal. The case reflects on the accusations made in the report under investigation. Maktoob has been singled out for reporting an important story that holds police accountable. The News outlet reports on multiple institutions and issues around the world daily,” the statement said.

In its concluding statements, Maktoob Media said that it would approach the Kerala government and appeal to quash the arbitrary case in a bid to ensure the safety of journalists and journalism.