Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor call it quits? Reason revealed

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making headlines for their sizzling chemistry since they confirmed their relationship in June 2019. The duo, who initially kept their love affair under wraps, has been sharing glimpses of their romance through adorable photos and public appearances.

However, for past few months rumors about trouble in their paradise have been circulating, suggesting that the couple has been facing some challenges in their relationship. Back in September, it was reported that Malaika and Arjun have called it quits.

While there was no official confirmation about the speculated rift, the latest reports indicate that Malaika and Arjun did, in fact, decide to take a brief break from each other a few months ago.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Break-Up Story

Sources suggest that serious conflicts prompted the couple to part ways temporarily and marriage was reportedly the reason behind it. It is being said that one of them was ready to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot, while the other was uncertain about the idea.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Instagram)

However, love triumphed, and the couple soon realized that they couldn’t stay apart for long. The duo has reconciled and is now back, with their relationship reportedly stronger than ever. Fans of the glamorous pair can breathe a sigh of relief as Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor continue to paint the town red with their love and affection.